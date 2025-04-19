SSLC results in May first week

April 19, 2025

Bengaluru: Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has stated that the results of SSLC Exam-1 is likely to be announced in the first week of May.

In the SSLC Exam-1 conducted by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), a total of 8.96 lakh students (8,96,447) from 15,881 schools had appeared for exams at 2,818 exam centres across the State.

If the students fail to get a good score or flunk in the exams, they can write two more exams — SSLC Exam-2 and 3, that are expected to be conducted in June and July respectively.