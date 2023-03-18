Water-logging on Expressway leaves commuters enraged

March 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Less than a week after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway witnessed water-logging this morning after slight overnight rains, leading to traffic snarls.

The flooding near an underpass near Sangabasavanadoddi between Ramanagara and Bidadi led to chaos as vehicles were spotted stuck in traffic jams.

The water remained stagnant in the underbridge on the Highway, leading to a series of bumper-to-bumper accidents that resulted in slow-moving vehicles and long periods of traffic jams. This is the same underbridge that flooded last year when Karnataka received unprecedented rains.

Several vehicles broke down and several accidents were reported. Sharing photos and videos of the flooding on social media, many commuters expressed their anguish over serial accidents, vehicle breakdowns and the resulting chaos. Some distressed commuters lashed out against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Prime Minister for damage to their vehicles, and questioned whether the Highway was ready for inauguration.

Cars half-submerged

My car was half submerged in the water-logged underbridge. It switched off, and a lorry approaching from behind rammed into my car. Who will be held responsible for this? I am requesting CM Bommai to get my car repaired. PM Modi inaugurated the Highway, did he even check with his Road and Transport Ministry whether the road was ready for inauguration? Should we suffer for the sake of vote bank politics? They demand a whopping toll fee, what’s the use?” Vikas, a commuter, told reporters.

Nagaraju, another agitated commuter said his vehicle was the first in the bumper-to-bumper accidents involving seven to eight vehicles. “Who will be held responsible? They would have cleared the water-logging within 10 minutes if the PM was to arrive. There is no space for water to recede,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India authorities clarified that they had left space for drains. “But some villagers blocked the drains with mud resulting in flooding. We are clearing it and the road will be open as usual,” an officer said.

CM says NHAI will rectify

When his attention was drawn towards the flooding of the Expressway just a week after its inauguration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Chamarajanagar this morning that the NHAI will restore the road by making suitable repairs.

“See it rained in the Ramanagara region last night and such problems are common when the downpour is heavy. The NHAI will restore the road,” he said.