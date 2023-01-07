Muddurama Award conferred on Dr. Gururaj Karajagi

January 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Muddurama Award’ instituted by Muddurama Pratishtana, Mysuru, was conferred for the first time on motivational speaker and educationist Dr. Gururaj Karajagi at the inaugural programme of the Pratishtana at JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram here recently.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji who presented the award said that ‘Muddurama Award’ has made its way to Dr. Gururaj Karajagi. “If the award is presented to the right qualified person then the value of the award also increases. Dr. Karajagi has been delivering motivational lectures to teachers to impart moral and spiritual education to students,” he said and lauded the works of litterateur K.C. Shivappa, who is also the President of Muddurama Pratishtana.

Dr. Gururaj Karajagi, who too spoke, said that life is both painful and threatening, it is also blissful and fun. “We tend to forget the element of happiness in life by just concentrating on sadness. A place has both junkyard and a rose garden. Why do we, as humans, tend to stand near the junkyard and complain about the disgusting smell, rather than voluntarily diverting ourselves towards the beautiful rose garden?,” he asked the audience and said to make life beautiful.

Central Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy and noted Sugama Sangeeta artiste H.R. Leelavathi and thinker Shankar Devanur were felicitated on the occasion. Folk singer Shubha Raghavendra sang ‘Muddurama Chaupadi’.

Thinker Hiremagalur Kannan, Parimala Gururaj Karajagi, Muddurama Pratishtana Vice-President Prof. N.M. Talwar, Secretary R.A. Chethan Ram, Joint Secretary N. Ravi Kumar, Treasurer Shivakumar and others were present on the occasion.