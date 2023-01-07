5.05 crore eligible voters in State: Chief Electoral Officer

January 7, 2023

Bengaluru: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Karnataka State Election Commission has announced final voters list. There are a total of 5,05,48,553 (5.05 crore) voters including 2,54,49,775 (2.54 crore) male, 2,50,94,326 (2.50 crore) female and 4,502 others, eligible to exercise their franchise, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, he said, “The final revised voters list of 221 Assembly Constituencies of the State are ready, while the list of remaining three Constituencies will be announced after Jan. 15, with the report of Regional Commissioner (RC) awaited. Following the allegations of dropping voters names from the lists in Mahadevapura, Shivajinagar and Chikkapet Assembly Constituencies, the RC has been directed to vet into the same. If the names are deliberately dropped, such names should be included. Hence, the voters list of these three Constituencies will be announced once the report is received from the RC.”

The CEO appealed that “If genuine voters are dropped from the lists, they can include their names by bringing the matter to the notice of respective officers. The genuine voters should not be deprived of the right to vote.”

In all, 5,80,531 male voters and 6,50,667 female voters were included in 221 Assembly Constituencies in the State. Of them, 3,07,174 male voters names and 3,11,748 female voters names have been deleted. In the case of third gender, 342 names were included and 43 among them have been deleted, he added.

The total new voters are 26,38,990, while 2,62,854 voters have died and 3,27,488 voters have been transferred and 24,137 voters were repeated.

For 2023 elections, 7,01,243 (7.01 lakh) young voters are enrolled in the State, including 3,88,064 male, 3,13,040 female and 139 others. The gender ratio has touched 988 against 973 in the year 2011. Total 1,00,834 sex workers, 30,517 tribals, 5,09,553 specially abled and 41,317 third gender are included in the voters list, said Manoj Kumar Meena.