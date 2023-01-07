Mysuru has 25.59 lakh eligible voters: DC

January 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that the final voters list of Mysuru district is out with 25,59,855 (25.59 lakh) eligible voters.

Chairing the meeting of representatives of various political parties at his office in city on Thursday, Dr. Rajendra said: “The voters list of respective Assembly Constituencies are available on the website https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in of Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka State. The public can verify their names included in the list.”

The draft voters list of Mysuru has been revised and the final list has 12,72,155 (12.72 lakh) male voters, 12,87,502 (12.87 lakh) female voters and 198 transgenders, totalling 25,59,855 voters.

For details on voters list of respective taluks, contact following Offices:

Periyapatna – Ph: 08223-274175, K.R. Nagar: 08223-262371 or 262234, Hunsur: 08222-252040, H.D. Kote: 08228-255600, Nanjangud: 08221-223108, Mysuru: 0821-2414811 or 2414812, MCC: 0821-2418800 and T. Narasipur: 08227-260210.