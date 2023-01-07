Alert tourist bus driver averts mishap at Chamundi Hill
News

Alert tourist bus driver averts mishap at Chamundi Hill

January 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Alert tourist bus driver averted what could have led to a major mishap as fire was noticed in the vehicle at Chamundi Hill in the city  on Friday.

A bus carrying 50-member tourist party from Gujarat was being parked in the exclusive lot after the vehicle reached the shrine in the morning. As the fire started erupting from the silencer, the driver turned off the ignition and alerted the passengers who alighted in no time.

Later, with the help of the public, the driver succeeded in dousing the flame. Upon inspection, it was noticed that the leakage of fuel from diesel pipe had triggered the fire due to the heat. Later the leakage was plugged with the help of a mechanic, facilitating the resumption of their journey.

The presence of mind of the driver, along with general public and Police personnel attached to Chamundi Hill outpost and Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station was lauded by all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching