Alert tourist bus driver averts mishap at Chamundi Hill

January 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Alert tourist bus driver averted what could have led to a major mishap as fire was noticed in the vehicle at Chamundi Hill in the city on Friday.

A bus carrying 50-member tourist party from Gujarat was being parked in the exclusive lot after the vehicle reached the shrine in the morning. As the fire started erupting from the silencer, the driver turned off the ignition and alerted the passengers who alighted in no time.

Later, with the help of the public, the driver succeeded in dousing the flame. Upon inspection, it was noticed that the leakage of fuel from diesel pipe had triggered the fire due to the heat. Later the leakage was plugged with the help of a mechanic, facilitating the resumption of their journey.

The presence of mind of the driver, along with general public and Police personnel attached to Chamundi Hill outpost and Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station was lauded by all.