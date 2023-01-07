Irked by queries on ‘Santro’ Ravi, CM says probe ordered

January 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denied having links with alleged racketeer and a criminal with a history sheet of human trafficking ‘Santro’ Ravi (K.S. Manjunath).

“I have asked the Mysuru City Police Commissioner to arrest ‘Santro’ Ravi and a detailed investigation will be taken up by the Mysuru and Bengaluru City Police on his operations in both the cities and at Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru and his connection with political party leaders. No one will be spared,” the CM said while addressing reporters at Mysore Airport this noon.

As soon as the CM arrived and exchanged pleasantries with the reporters, he had to face a barrage of questions and a visibly irked Bommai told them, “Neither I am an officer who replies to questions by reporters nor are you investigation officers.” “If no action has been taken on ‘Santro’ Ravi till now, how can I be blamed for that,” he questioned.

The CM’s statement came even as Congress shared a photograph purportedly showing ‘Santro’ Ravi with his son Bharath Bommai. Also, photographs of ‘Santro’ Ravi with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh went viral.

An audio clip purportedly between a Dy.SP and ‘Santro’ Ravi discussing a transfer deal were widely shared as well. In the clip, ‘Santro’ Ravi claims he is a close associate of Chief Minister and several BJP Ministers, and promises to facilitate Police transfers. He also tells the officer that the CM addresses him as “Sir”.

When reporters insisted on his comments on the links of ‘Santro’ Ravi, Bommai said, “These days with technology anyone can edit voices, photos and videos. Sometimes we do not know with whom we are interacting. Only an investigation will reveal the truth. I have given a go-ahead for a probe where Ministers of my Government, myself, my son and even the past CMs and Ministers will be investigated.”