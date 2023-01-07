CM inaugurates BJP SC Morcha National Executive Meet in City

January 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai formally inaugurated the second day of the three-day BJP SC Morcha National Executive Meet at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel premises this afternoon. Bommai, who was scheduled to inaugurate at 10.30 am, was late by over two hours and addressed the meeting after 1 pm.

Bommai said that SC/ST communities form the core of the country’s social sector. Pointing out that these communities have laid a strong cultural foundation over centuries, the CM asserted that the State Government is committed to the upliftment and development of all oppressed sections.

Stressing the need for the empowerment of SC/ST communities through equality and equity, he said that every member of the community must live with self-respect and self-reliance.

Maintaining that the BJP is working towards bringing the backward sections to the mainstream by bringing about a transformational change, Bommai said that the State Government has taken a historic decision on hiking reservation for SC/ST communities based on the Constitutional aspirations and numerical strength of the population.

Terming Dr. B.R. Ambedkar an iconic social scientist, he said that the Father of the Indian Constitution was also an outstanding economist and a patriot. The BJP never insulted nor ill-treated Dr. Ambedkar unlike Congress, he added.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi lashed out at the Congress for portraying BJP as anti-Dalit, though the BJP was never against SC/ST communities. Accusing Congress of treating Dalits merely as a vote bank, Ravi said that it is pertinent to note that it was Congress that defeated Dr. Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha election.

Stating that the Congress, which often boasts of social justice and empowerment of the downtrodden, insulted Dr. Ambedkar till he was alive, BJP leader C.T. Ravi said it seems the Congress has developed a sudden love for Ambedkar just for the sake of votes.

Highlighting the various schemes and programmes introduced by the BJP for the welfare of Dalits, C.T. Ravi reiterated that BJP was committed to the development of SC/ST communities.

Pointing out that a debate is going on in the country regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said that it is disappointing to note that Congress is against it. Even Dr. Ambedkar too was in favour of UCC, he added.

BJP SC Morcha National President Lal Singh Arya, State President Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Shivakumar, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, former MLC Siddaraju, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, N. Mahesh and L. Nagendra, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Union Ministers A. Narayanaswamy, Virendra Kumar and Koushal Kishore, BJP National Sanghataks V. Satish and Dushyantkumar Gautam, former SC Morcha Presidents Dr. Sanjay Paswan and Ramapati Shastri and other office-bearers were present.

The Lalitha Mahal Hotel was decked up for the occasion with party flags, cutouts and flex boards carrying pictures of Prime Minister Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bommai, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and a host of National and State Executive Office-bearers.

Also, all roads leading to the venue and prominent junctions and Circles were dotted with party flags, banners and buntings. The meeting will conclude tomorrow.