January 8, 2023

Y. Krishnamurthy (89), a retired officer of the State Adult Education Council and a resident of Covai Tapovan Solace at Sharadadevinagar, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city following brief illness. He has also undergone training at Denmark in Modern Dairy and Poultry products which were implemented at Shivaragudda near Mysuru besides serving in various Vidyapeetas run by the Council.

His wife late Saroja was a social worker in the Congress Party and had predeceased him a couple of years ago.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill today, according to family sources.