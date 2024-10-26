Aahara Mela waste lingers at Maharaja’s College Grounds!
Aahara Mela waste lingers at Maharaja’s College Grounds!

October 26, 2024

Mysuru: While the Mysuru District Minister proudly declared at a recent press meet that the Dasara Nada Habba from Oct. 3 to 12, 2024, was the grandest in 414 years, the District Administration and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have egregiously failed to address the aftermath of the Aahara Mela (Food Mela) at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

Organised by the Dasara Food Festival Sub-Committee, the Aahara Mela has left a disturbing mess that tarnishes the spirit of the celebrations. More than 14 days after the festival, the grounds remain littered with food waste, pandal materials, floor carpets, firewood, rotting eatables and plastic refuse, showcasing a shocking disregard for cleanliness.

Every year, the MCC dedicates one or two days post-festival to clear the debris left by attendees, organisers, participants, and vendors. Yet this year, the Food Mela venue has been neglected, leaving it both unclean and odorous. This morning, a group of tree-planting volunteers arrived at the  Maharaja’s College Grounds, only to be greeted by the foul stench of rotting food.

“We came to plant over 100 saplings in this central location that desperately needs shade. Unfortunately, we were greeted by an overwhelming smell of decay. The area remains filthy. Where is the civic responsibility from our Ministers, District Administration and the MCC, who often preach about cleanliness and maintaining our surroundings?” questioned one of the volunteers.

