ED issues notice to RTI activist Gangaraju, seven MUDA officials

October 26, 2024

Mysuru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to RTI activist Gangaraju, asking him to appear for questioning regarding the MUDA site allotment scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.

The ED had already questioned RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the case, and has now summoned another RTI activist Gangaraju.

Gangaraju alleged that Siddaramaiah’s wife purchased a parcel of land on KRS Road (property number 65/C) from A.S. Ganesh Dixit, located at Survey No. 454 for Rs. 1.85 crore. According to Gangaraju, Parvathi had got 2,023.42 square metres of land registered in her name at the Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office on Sept. 29, 2023.

However, 835.5 square metres of this land were part of a road and contained a pipeline, as per the MUDA plan dated Nov. 29, 2019. Upon realising the issue, Parvathi had the records rectified and re-registered 1,187.92 square metres of land (from the original 2,023.42 square metres) on Aug. 31, 2024, excluding the road and pipeline area.

Following Gangaraju’s RTI application, amendments to the land records were made on August 30 and 31, 2024, reducing the registered land to exclude MUDA properties.

Gangaraju has submitted a complaint with supporting documents to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot via email. He also made accusations, supported by documents, regarding the MUDA scandal.

Following this, ED officials have instructed him to appear for questioning on Oct. 22, along with relevant documents and personal information. However, as the notice reached him late, Gangaraju informed the ED officials that he would appear for questioning on Oct. 26 (today).

Notices to MUDA officials

Meanwhile, the ED has issued notices to officials of MUDA. Notices were served on Special Land Acquisition Officer Shruthi, Special Tahsildar Rajasekhar, in-charge of the record room Ravi, former Commissioner’s PA Prashanth, stenographer Chandru, and engineers R. Srinivas and Rajasekhar, instructing them to appear for questioning.

During the recent raid on the MUDA office, the ED questioned R. Srinivas and Rajasekhar regarding the Kesare land. While ED officials obtained their statements, they insisted on collecting their phone numbers and Aadhaar cards, emphasising that they must appear for further questioning if needed.