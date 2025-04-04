BJP worker’s suicide sparks stir

April 4, 2025

Madikeri: Accusing the ruling Congress Government of being responsible for the suicidal death of BJP party worker Vinay Somaiah (39) at Bengaluru, the Kodagu BJP members staged a demonstration in Madikeri and also blocked the road at Gen. K.S. Thimayya Circle in the town this morning, registering their protest against the death.

“Vinay Somaiah, a native of Gonimaroor in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district, was working at a company in Bengaluru. He was the administrator of a WhatsApp group ‘Kodagina Samasyegalu.’

The Police had lodged an FIR against him following a complaint by one Thennira Maina alleging that Vinay had posted an insulting message in his WhatsApp group. Later, Vinay got a bail from the Court. But Vinay was targeted and trolled in social media networks for no fault of his.

“Disgusted over this, Vinay ended his life early today, leaving a death note naming Virajpet Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who is also the Legal Advisor of CM Siddaramaiah and his (Ponnanna) supporter Maina as being responsible for his death,” the protestors alleged and demanded that all those named in the death note should be arrested.

Charging the Police for working at the behest of Congress leaders, the protestors who raised slogans against the Government, warned that they would intensify their protest if the Police do not arrest the culprits named in Vinay Somaiah’s death note. Former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, Kodagu District BJP President Ravi Kalappa and others took part.