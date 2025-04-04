Kodagu resort staffer’s suicide attempt unravels Rs. 2 crore fraud allegations

April 4, 2025

Madikeri: The case of a former employee of a resort in Virajpet, Kodagu district, has taken an interesting turn after Lashkar Police thwarted his suicide attempt, which he broadcast live on Facebook while accusing the resort owner of harassment and torture.

Now, the resort owner has filed a case against him, alleging he cheated Rs. 2 crore.

Police traced Praveen Aravind’s live video to a lodge in Mysuru and took him into custody. In the video, he accused resort owner Srikanth Manchala of GST evasion, forest land encroachment and bribing the Circle Police Inspector to register a case against him.

Details

Srikanth Manchala, owner of Magnolia Resort in Arji village, Virajpet, complained to the Virajpet Town Police Station, alleging that Praveen defrauded him of Rs. 2 crore. As supporting evidence, Srikanth submitted documents showing that Praveen had purchased property worth Rs. 44 lakh and agreed on a site valued at Rs. 16 lakh. Based on this, the Police registered an FIR on Mar. 30.

Upon learning about the complaint, Praveen went live on Facebook, accusing the resort owner of financial fraud, including evading GST and constructing cottages without proper permissions. He denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the owner was trying to replace him with another manager while filing a false case to avoid paying his gratuity and other dues.

Praveen stated that he had taken a Rs. 35 lakh loan from Union Bank’s Chikpet Branch in Bengaluru to buy a house in Rajajinagar and had the necessary documents to prove it.

Bribery allegations

“In 2013, I agreed to purchase a plot for Rs. 1.5 lakh but was cheated in the deal. The resort owner has provided the agreement documents and loan records to the Police and the FIR was filed.

The Inspector then demanded a Rs. 2 lakh bribe. I pawned my wife’s gold and managed Rs. 90,000, but he refused to accept anything less than Rs. 2 lakh. Eventually, the resort owner paid the Inspector and got the case filed against me,” Praveen alleged in his statement to the Police.

He further claimed that Police were now summoning his wife from Tamil Nadu to Virajpet, despite her having no connection to the case, adding that he was being harassed relentlessly. Frustrated by the situation, Praveen threatened to commit suicide during his Facebook Live session.

Investigation under progress: SP

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan said that Praveen had joined Magnolia Resort in 2010 and was promoted to manager in 2015, earning a monthly salary of Rs. 70,000.

Resort owner Srikanth Manchala alleged that Praveen diverted money from resort guests into his personal account and used it to buy property.

“He (Praveen) also accused the Inspector of accepting a bribe to file the case against him. The matter is under my direct supervision and all aspects will be thoroughly investigated,” the SP said. “Both Srikanth and Praveen will be interrogated regarding allegations,” he added.