Yaduveer moots ‘Mysore Model’ for growth

April 11, 2024

Bizmen also have a role in development of Mysuru, says BJP LS candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency at a meeting of businessmen and stakeholders from various sectors

It is common to apply and get recommendations from influential persons for a ticket in the field of politics. But BJP itself approached Mysore Palace to bring Yaduveer into politics. Earlier, efforts had been made to convince Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family to take a political plunge. —B.P. Manjunath, former Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA)

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru- Kodagu Constituency has appealed businessmen to support him, promising readiness to develop Mysuru district by considering the grievances and advices of industrialists.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a meeting of businessmen and stakeholders from various sectors, organised at a private hotel in Ittigegud here on Wednesday.

“The opinion of businessmen coming under Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency assumes significance and will work accordingly to address their grievances,” assured Yaduveer. “I am contesting as BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate and hence I seek the support of all. Following my adoption ceremony at Mysore Palace nine years ago, you have given me an opportunity to partake in several society oriented initiatives including that of cyber security. I seek an opportunity to pay back what I owe to you,” said Yaduveer.

The Wadiyars of Mysore had taken up various development initiatives setting ‘Mysore Model’ by preserving the tradition. Though the kings of yore restricted themselves to Palace, mingling with people at times, they still treated the people as their family. Similarly, for the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been developing the nation along with its tradition. The tenure of Modi is a reflection of golden era of Mysore province, added Yaduveer.

The credit of popularising yoga in the world goes to Modi, with his leadership abilities being a model not just for the nation, but for the world. I intend to work along with Modi and to realise the same, please vote for Lotus symbol of BJP in the elections scheduled to be held on Apr. 26, appealed Yaduveer, who also extended Ugadi festival greetings to the gathering.

Former Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman B.P. Manjunath said, “Congress leaders themselves are telling of voting for the Maharaja (Yaduveer) in the elections. Had CM Siddaramaiah’s son contested the elections, we would have voted for him. As there is a different candidate, we will vote for the Maharaja, the Congress leaders are telling. By ensuring Yaduveer’s victory, let us add the feather of Mysuru to the crown of Modi.”

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP State OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya, former MLC Siddaraju, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, former KEA Chairman M. Hemanth Kumar Gowda, entrepreneur C.S. Chandrashekar, former Corporator B.V. Manjunath, advocate Harish Hegde and others were present.