CM Siddaramaiah on two-day visit to Mysuru

April 11, 2024

To hold a series of campaign meetings in Mysuru, Ch’nagar LS Constituencies

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who considers both Mysuru- Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituencies as matters of great importance, will embark on a series of campaigning initiatives in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Districts tomorrow (Apr. 12) and the day after (Apr. 13).

Starting from HAL Airport at 10 am, Siddaramaiah will make his way to Linganapura, Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar via a special helicopter, scheduled to arrive at 10.40 am.

There, he will participate in the Prathidwani-2 campaigning event before heading to the Mysore Airport.

From the Mysore Airport, CM Siddaramaiah will proceed to Nanjangud for a similar event.

Later in the day, at 4.45 pm, he will visit H.D. Kote to engage in another campaigning event, concluding the day’s activities. Siddaramaiah will then return to Mysuru for an overnight stay.

On Apr. 13, the CM will actively participate in the election campaign at the K.R. Constituency at 11 am.

Following this, he will proceed to Hunsur town and Periyapatna to address public meetings at 1.30 pm and 4.45 pm, respectively. His return to Bengaluru is scheduled via a special flight at 8.15 pm on the same day.

Initially, Siddaramaiah had announced a three-day stay in Mysuru for conducting a series of election campaigns. However, his visit has been condensed to two days, during which he will engage in a series of public meetings.

During his last visit to Mysuru, numerous BJP and JD(S) leaders had joined the Congress party in his presence. Similar rumours are circulating this time about some more leaders considering joining the Congress party.