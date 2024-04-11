PM Modi in Mysuru on April 14

April 11, 2024

To address mega rally at 3 pm in Maharaja’s College Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive poll rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Apr. 14 at 3 pm.

The PM will seek votes for all BJP-JD(S) coalition candidates in Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan regions and give an open call to party workers to bring NDA back to power.

Following this engagement, Modi will proceed to Mangaluru to participate in a road show. Initially, a similar event was slated for Chikkaballapur and Bangalore Rural Constituencies. However, a change in plan sees PM’s campaign shifting to Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah’s home turf and Mangaluru on Apr. 14 (Sunday).

The event in Mysuru will not only centre on Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat but is also expected to draw a significant audience from Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar. Modi will address a large gathering advocating support for Yaduveer Wadiyar (Mysuru-Kodagu), H.D. Kumaraswamy (Mandya), S. Balaraj (Chamarajanagar – SC) and Prajwal Revanna (Hassan).

Bhoomi puja at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

After the plans were announced about PM Modi’s upcoming visit, BJP Mysuru City and District Units are organising all requisite arrangements at the Maharaja’s College Grounds.

This morning, former MLA and BJP City President L. Nagendra, former MLC Siddaraju, along with other party leaders and workers, conducted bhoomi puja at the venue before commencing the construction of a grand stage.

Inspection by SPG

The Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, responsible for ensuring the PM’s security, inspected the premises before authorising stage’s construction.

They provided a detailed blueprint, delineating the locations for the PM’s rest room, entry and security points, as well as entry and exit routes for the Prime Minister and others.

Additionally, the SPG personnel will conduct comprehensive checks at the Mysore Airport in Mandakalli, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive on a special flight. They will also scrutinise the entire route from the Airport to Maharaja’s College Grounds, ensuring stringent security measures are in place ahead of the PM’s visit on Sunday.

BJP to invite former PM H.D. Deve Gowda

The BJP has extended an invitation to JD(S) supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda to attend Prime Minister Modi’s event in Mysuru on Apr. 14.

While former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, contesting as an NDA candidate from the Mandya LS seat, is expected to attend, uncertainties loom over Deve Gowda’s participation due to his advanced age.

Nevertheless, the BJP is determined to ensure the former PM’s presence at a similar event scheduled for Apr. 19 in the Bangalore Rural Constituency if he is unable to attend the Apr. 14 event in Mysuru.