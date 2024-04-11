Thousands offer Ramzan prayers in city

April 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of Muslim brethren offered mass prayers in city this morning to celebrate Eid -Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) marking the completion of Holy Month of Ramzan.

Mass prayers were held at Eidgah Maidans in Tilak Nagar, Rajivnagar and at all Mosques.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazrath Maulana Mohammed Usman Shariff, who led the prayers at Eidgah Maidan in Tilak Nagar at 9 am, told the gathering to live in peace and harmony. He asked the congregation to take part in all festivals and invite others for their festivals to display communal harmony. He called upon the community members to help the poor and needy by giving a part of their earnings.

In his message, Sir Khazi said “Every Muslim who is economically sound should give 2.5 percent of the amount from his savings to charity called as ‘Zakat’ to the poor and needy and also in the name of ‘Fitr,’ before attending the prayers, so that even the poor can celebrate the Eid festival.”

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Congress candidate M. Lakshmana also took part in the mass prayers and sought the blessings of the Sir Khazi.

As the polling day is nearing (Apr. 26), Sir Khazi asked everyone to take those eligible for voting in their family and exercise their franchise without fail.

After Eid prayers, Muslim brethren greeted each other.

Retired Dean of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Dr. Syed Shakeeb-Ur-Rahman, Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee Chairman Ghayaz Ahmed Akram, Mysuru and Mandya Wakf Officer Mustaq Ahmed, former Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya University Dr. Syed Akheel Ahmed, Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Maulana Abdul Salam Razvi, Journalist Afsar Pasha and others attended the prayers.

MLA Tanveer Sait offered prayers at Masjid-E-Cutchi Memon on Ashoka Road.