BJP candidate’s Road Show

April 6, 2024

People greet Yaduveer with garlands made of lotus and zari at Panchamukhi Ganapathi Temple

Mysore/Mysuru: With 20 days left for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Apr. 26, including for Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, BJP candidate and titular king of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took out a road show as part of his campaigning at various thoroughfares of the city this morning.

Yaduveer, who embarked on the road show, along with the leaders of alliance partners BJP and JD(S), from Siddappaji Temple premises near Railway Gate at K.G. Koppal, in an open vehicle, later went to Gangothri Layout, Maruti Temple Road and Janata Nagar.

While at Panchamukhi Ganapathi Temple in Lashkar Mohalla, a large gathering of people welcomed Yaduveer in a grand manner amid the beatings of native drums. He was greeted with garlands made of lotus flowers (the symbol of BJP) and also zari. Yaduveer also visited the temple, before proceeding further on his road show towards Akbar Road in Mandi Mohalla.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said: “The Palace (referring to erstwhile royal family of Mysore) and people share an emotional bonding. The people who are aware of the contributions of the royal family have extended their wholehearted support. The alliance of BJP and JD(S) in the elections has also come in handy, with both the parties going hand in hand in the campaign.”

On the expectations of the people to deliver like his ancestors, Yaduveer said: “As an MP, I will work according to my limitations, by taking up development works. We have to keep the tradition of Mysuru and people are also expecting a lot on cleanliness front which is also my area of focus. I am also a common man and for that matter all are common man,” he shot back in his reply to the remarks of his close rival and Congress candidate M. Lakshmana, who addresses himself as a ‘common man’ unlike Yaduveer who is a former royal.

To a query on people belonging to a particular religion being averse towards BJP, Yaduveer denied any such feelings and said the party is supported by the people irrespective of community.

BJP City President L. Nagendra, BJP City ST Morcha President Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, BJP City Yuva Morcha President Kiran Gowda, former Mayor and JD(S) leader R. Lingappa, former JD(S) Corporator Balu, former BJP Corporator Pramila Bharat and others accompanied Yaduveer in the road show.