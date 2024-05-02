Cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport: CM writes to PM
May 2, 2024

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, urging him to intervene through the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the return of tainted sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to India.

In his correspondence, Siddaramaiah asserted that Prajwal had fled the country upon sensing imminent arrest and had travelled abroad using a diplomatic passport. Highlighting the ongoing efforts of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe numerous allegations against Prajwal, Siddaramaiah emphasised the paramount importance of his return to face investigation and legal proceedings under the country’s laws.

Siddaramaiah implored PM Modi to direct the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Ministry to swiftly cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport.

Furthermore, he urged the Government to utilise diplomatic and law enforcement channels, both domestically and internationally, including cooperation with international Police agencies, to ensure the expeditious repatriation of the absconding MP to face the full consequences of the law.

Diplomatic passports are issued to diplomats and high-ranking Government officials for their international travel and official duties. They are typically provided to MPs, Ministers, diplomats and select Government officials.

