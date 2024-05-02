Sex scandal: Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna

May 2, 2024

SIT seeks Interpol assistance; Hassan MP to return to India only on May 16?

Bengaluru: Pressure is mounting on Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, suspended from JD(S) due to his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, to return to India as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a lookout notice to bring him back.

Interpol’s assistance has been requested and it has been reported that the SIT will take Prajwal Revanna’s custody when he returns on May 16. An earlier report said that Prajwal is anticipated to return to India from Germany on the night between May 3 and May 4.

Prajwal departed for Frankfurt on Apr. 27, a day after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. His departure came after the announcement by the Congress Government of the SIT to probe the allegations against him.

Sources reveal that the SIT has issued a lookout notice for Prajwal in connection with the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. Prajwal was served a notice by the SIT on Tuesday to appear for questioning regarding the case on Wednesday. However, it has been reported that the lookout notice was issued due to his failure to appear for questioning.

The lookout notice instructs the Police and Government security agencies to detain Prajwal wherever he may be located. Reports suggest that lookout notices have been distributed to airports worldwide.

What is a lookout notice?

A lookout notice is issued to ensure that an individual who is absconding or wanted by law enforcement agencies is not able to leave the country. It is mostly used at immigration checkpoints at international airports and seaports by the immigration branch.

In certain cases, the Police can approach a court asking for the restriction of a person’s movement outside the country, when that person is a suspect and there is an apprehension that they may not join the investigation at a later stage.

‘Truth will prevail’

Breaking his silence on the matter, Prajwal expressed confidence on Wednesday that “truth will prevail.” He stated, “As I am not in Bengaluru to attend the inquiry, I have communicated with CID, Bengaluru, through my advocate (about joining the probe).”

On Tuesday, the SIT issued a summons to Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, to appear before it for questioning. Failure to comply would result in him being declared an ‘absconder.’ The probe agency has also summoned his father, Holenarasipur JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna.

“In the notice served to my client, Prajwal, you (SIT) directed him to appear before you on Wednesday (May 1). Since he is out of Bengaluru, he requires at least seven days notice to appear before you,” wrote Prajwal’s counsel G. Arun on Wednesday to ADG, CID-SIT.