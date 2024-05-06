Sex Scandal: SIT issues warning against people sharing videos; launches Helpline

May 6, 2024

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a stern warning against dissemination of videos related to sex scandal involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, on social media.

The controversy, involving the circulation of over 2,900 pornographic videos in pen drives, has sparked nationwide concern for the safety and well-being of the victims and their families.

Bijay Kumar Singh, the Head of the SIT, stated that sharing such videos violates the Information Technology Act, specifically Section 67(a) and Sections 228A(1) and 292 of the Indian Penal Code. He further emphasised that legal action will be pursued against those found breaching these laws.

Additionally, the SIT noted that sharing videos through private messaging apps will also be detected and perpetrators will face consequences. They stressed that such actions not only violate the dignity and privacy of the victims but will also be dealt seriously.

The SIT warning comes in the wake of people disseminating materials related to the case on social networking sites.

Moreover, the SIT instructed media outlets, individuals and organisations to refrain from disclosing the identity of any victim.

In a proactive move to support victims of sexual harassment, the SIT has launched a dedicated helpline offering legal counsel, protection and essential aid to women affected by the scandal.

The SIT has established a Helpline Number 63609-38947, operational from 8 am to 8 pm.

This helpline welcomes women seeking legal guidance, protection or any other form of assistance during the investigation process. Assuring callers of strict confidentiality, the SIT aims to encourage victims to come forward without fear of reprisal or exposure.