Sex Scandal: SIT issues warning against people sharing videos; launches Helpline
News, Top Stories

Sex Scandal: SIT issues warning against people sharing videos; launches Helpline

May 6, 2024

Victims can call: 63609-38947 from 8 am to 8 pm

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a stern warning against dissemination of videos related to sex scandal involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, on social media.

The controversy, involving the circulation of over 2,900 pornographic videos in pen drives, has sparked nationwide concern for the safety and well-being of the victims and their families.

Bijay Kumar Singh, the Head of the SIT, stated that sharing such videos violates the                         Information Technology Act, specifically Section 67(a) and Sections 228A(1) and 292 of the Indian Penal Code. He further emphasised that legal action will be pursued against those found breaching these laws.

Additionally, the SIT noted that sharing videos through private messaging apps will also be detected and perpetrators will face consequences. They stressed that such actions not only violate the dignity and privacy of the victims but will also be dealt seriously.

The SIT warning comes in the wake of people disseminating materials related to the case on social networking sites.

Moreover, the SIT instructed media outlets, individuals and organisations to refrain from disclosing the identity of any victim.

In a proactive move to support victims of sexual harassment, the SIT has launched a dedicated helpline offering legal counsel, protection and essential aid to women affected by the scandal.

The SIT has established a Helpline Number 63609-38947, operational from 8 am to 8 pm.

This helpline welcomes women seeking legal guidance, protection or any other form of assistance during the investigation process. Assuring callers of strict confidentiality, the SIT aims to encourage victims to come forward without fear of reprisal or exposure.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching