Brand ‘Nandini’ goes global

May 18, 2024

KMF sponsors Scotland and Ireland at T20 World Cup

Bengaluru: With Scotland and Ireland cricket teams announcing Karnataka-based Nandini dairy brand as their official sponsor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the State Government is determined to introduce to the world both the best quality milk products of the state.

Sharing the news on ‘X’, CM Siddaramaiah termed it as a ‘significant step’ in making Nandini a global brand. “Karnataka’s proud Nandini company, known in countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, USA, Dubai, UAE, is now sponsoring Scotland and Ireland in the T20 World Cup.” “We are determined to introduce to the world both the best quality milk products of the state and the hard work of the state’s farmers. This will be a significant step in making Nandini a global brand,” the CM said.

This time, Nandini will shine on the World Cup and so will Kannada, he quipped. Siddaramaiah also posted the photograph of Scotland men’s team captain Richie Berrington wearing a jersey with the logo of ‘Nandini’ brand on the sleeve. KMF is the second largest dairy co-operative amongst the dairy cooperatives in the country. KMF has 16 Milk Unions covering all the districts of the State which procure milk from Primary Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) and distribute milk to the consumers in Karnataka.

The T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by West Indies and United States of America (USA) from June 1 to June 29. The first match will see hosts USA taking on Canada. A total of 55 matches will be played in nine venues and 20 teams will be playing in the tournament. India will start its World Cup campaign on June 5 playing against Ireland. On June 9 India will play against Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.