Kreedaa Kaushalya gets a royal start

May 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Rajabahadur Khem Sawant Bhonsle VI, the scion of the Royal House of Sawantwadi has emphasised on the need to revive desi games that embody art and culture of the land.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 10th edition of Kreedaa Kaushalya, an exhibition of traditional board games of India, organised by Ramsons Handicrafts at its Handicrafts Sales Emporium opposite Mysuru Zoo on Friday.

Bhonsle played Indian style chess with this wife Ranisaheb Shubhadadevi Khem Sawant Bhonsle, marking the inauguration of the exhibition. The exhibition will be open till May 31 between 10 am and 7 pm.

Bhonsle lauded the initiative of Ramsons to host the exhibition introducing desi games with historical significance through handicrafts, especially at the time when mobile phones have been vanquishing the spirit of traditional games, which were popular in rural areas earlier.

“The desi games usually played among family members and friends were also helping in strengthening the bond among themselves, besides providing a joyous moment. Now, the mobile phones have made us feel lonely, prompting the need to revive the traditional games. Moreover, these games are the symbol of ancient art and culture and the younger generation should be made aware of their significance,” added Bhonsle.

The Bhonsle couple also called Mysuru as their favourite place as Mysureans always treat them with respect.

Internationally acclaimed artist Ganjifa Raghupati Bhat, who was the chief guest, described the visit to the exhibition as opening door to the world of sports. The desi games have got a new lease of life with a blend of noble thoughts and art. Ramsons should be credited for roping in artists for the good cause and wish they continue the initiative to save desi games in a perpetuating manner.

Ramsons Kala Pratishtana Chairman Ajay Singh, Secretary R.G. Singh and Organiser Raghu Dharmendra were present.