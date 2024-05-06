Former Mysore Varsity VC Prof. M. Madaiah passes away

May 6, 2024

The noted Economist was a close associate of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) Prof. M. Madaiah (88) passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday following brief illness. A native of Dugganahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, Prof. Madaiah was a resident of 15th Main in Saraswathipuram.

He leaves behind his wife Prof. Indumathi, former Vice-Chancellor of Davanagere University, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Prof. Madaiah, who was a faculty of Economics Department at UoM, had served as the Vice-Chancellor for two successive terms from 1991-1993 and from 1993-1997.

A noted economist of international fame, he was a close associate of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Dr. Madaiah was also instrumental in the construction of ‘Gangothri Glades’ at Manasagangothri which has now been renamed as SDNR Wadiyar Stadium.

Last rites will be performed in Mysuru on May 8 after his daughter arrives in city from USA, according to family sources.