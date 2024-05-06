Understanding Bhagavad Gita is of utmost importance: Swami Mahamedhanandaji

May 6, 2024

Swami Chinmayananda Saraswathi Jayanti celebrations

Mysore/Mysuru: Bhagavad Gita should not be restricted only to puja rooms, instead it should be read and understood thoroughly as preached by Swami Chinmayananda Saraswathi, said Swami Mahamedhanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru.

Speaking after inaugurating the 108th Jayanti Mahotsava of Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda Saraswathi organised at ‘Sri Gurudeva Datta Sannidhi’ of Chinmaya Mission at Gokulam 3rd Stage here yesterday, Swami Mahamedhanandaji said merely offering puja to Bhagavad Gita does not help a person in his life. Which is why Swami Chinmayananda asked the devotees to study Bhagavad Gita and understand the preachings therein to benefit in one’s life. “Mere reading of scripture will have no value until it is studied and understood,” he said.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Chinmaya Mission Mysuru Branch Acharya Swamini Kashikanandaji said that one could find Gurus like Swami Chinmayananda only through the good karmas of past lives. “If one needs to live in solace it is important to find such Gurus,” she said.

Stating that Swami Chinmayananda wanted to spread the message of Bhagavad Gita to everyone, Swamini Kashikanandaji said Swami Chinmayananda continued to spread the message and happiness for a period of 43 long years despite facing several obstacles.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chinmaya Mission had also organised a rendition of bhajans on Swami Chinmayananda. Later, special pujas were held to Swamiji’s ‘paduka’ followed by arathi.

Chinmaya Mission Mysuru Branch President H.K. Ashok Kumar, Chinmaya Mission Mysuru Branch former President A.G. Krishnamurthy, Vice-President K.S.N. Prasad, Joint Secretary Hariprasad, Committee Members Rajesh Sachdev, C.A. Ranganath and Prof. (retd.) Sudha Prasad were present.