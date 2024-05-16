High drama, scuffle at JD(S) rebel meet

May 16, 2024

JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda and other party bigwigs try to pacify JD(S) rebel candidate K.T. Srikantegowda

Mysore/Mysuru: Just as the BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate K. Vivekananda was poised to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Legislative Council Polls from the South Teachers Constituency, a dramatic scene unfolded at Aalamma Choultry in Shivarampet this morning.

Disgruntled JD(S) leader and former MLC K.T. Srikantegowda called for a meeting of his supporters after being denied the ticket to contest. The Constituency, spanning Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, has over 20,000 voters.

Sources reveal that on the final day for filing nominations, Srikantegowda was preparing to submit his papers as an independent candidate. However, JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda, along with JD(S) Working President S.R. Mahesh, MLC C.N. Manjegowda and former MLA C.S. Puttaraju, arrived at the choultry in an attempt to pacify the former MLC.

They urged him to participate in the JD(S)-BJP coalition meeting being held at the Govind Rao Memorial Hall on JLB Road. Despite the repeated pleas and convincing tactics from JD(S) leaders, Srikantegowda remained steadfast in his decision to file his nomination papers.

A scuffle ensued between Srikantegowda’s supporters and the JD(S) leaders, during which the former MLC (Srikantegowda) was caught in the chaos and suffered an injury to his hand.

He was subsequently taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Sources indicate that JD(S) State President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy plans to meet Srikantegowda and other JD(S) leaders to hold discussions.

It is reported that Srikantegowda, who was a strong contender from the South Teachers Constituency, convened a meeting of his supporters to determine the next steps. If sources are accurate, the former MLC is considering contesting the Council Polls as an independent candidate.