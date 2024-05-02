SIT forms three sub-teams

May 2, 2024

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in possession of more than 2,900 sex videos, has formed three sub-teams to investigate serious crimes. The SIT consists of 18 senior Police officials and is headed by Additional Director General of Police and chief of CID, Bijay Kumar Singh.

Two senior women IPS Officers, Suman D. Pennekar and Mysuru SP Seema Latkar have also been made SIT members.

According to sources, the first team will be based in Hassan and record the confessions of the spate of victims. The second team will approach the case by focusing on the videos.

This team will verify the authenticity of the videos, the IP addresses from where they were first uploaded and how they were spread on social media. The third team will focus on investigating the whereabouts of the accused.

Red Corner Notice: According to SIT, a Red Corner notice, issued to extradite criminals or suspects who flee their home country, is also being prepared to ensure that Prajwal is brought back to India.

A Red Corner Notice is a request to the law enforcement authorities of Interpol’s member countries to find and temporarily detain a person until extradition, surrender or a similar legal process can take place.

H.D. Revanna, wife seek divine intervention

Holenarasipura, May 2 (Agencies)- Amid mounting legal troubles faced by their son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna are praying for divine intervention. The couple arrived in Holenarasipura from Bengaluru yesterday morning in separate cars.

Conducting traditional homas and havan rituals at their Holenarasipura residence, the couple fervently prayed for divine intervention to navigate the challenging times ahead.

The Revanna household witnessed a sombre atmosphere as the rituals unfolded, with no public or party members allowed entry.

However, outside the house, there was a sense of curiosity among onlookers, with many gathered around, pondering over the developments surrounding the residence.

Revanna expressed his hope for divine assistance in overcoming the adversities confronting his family. “May God alleviate the challenges confronting me and my family,” he earnestly prayed during the ceremonies, sources added.

Following the completion of the midday rituals, the Revanna couple left Holenarasipura towards Bengaluru. Notably, even after pujas, they chose to travel separately in their respective cars.