May Day: Fight for basic needs inevitable, says CITU President Jayaram

May 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: J. Jayaram, Mysuru District President of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has given a call to the labourers for putting up an united fight for the basic infrastructural facilities like better food, health, education and job security among other facilities, to lead a sustainable life.

He was speaking during the May Day celebrations organised jointly by various Trade Unions like All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) at Town Hall in the city on Wednesday.

“The May Day should act as an inspiration for us to retrospect over the condition of the fraternity. Everybody should have access to house, education and health which signify the importance of May Day. We should contribute towards bringing the Government that can safeguard the interest of labourers to power,” said Jayaram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who calls himself as a man with ’56 inches chest’ and ‘Vishwaguru’ has fixed the daily wage of labourers as Rs. 176. Such a decision can be expected from a person having no concern. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi who worked towards building a better society with education, has been sent to jail. We have opposed such a dictatorial attitude even during the tenure of Congress Govt. and oppose now also, said Jayaram.

Trade Union leader H.R. Sheshadri said, “In the recent years, the joy associated with May Day has vanished and has been restricted to a symbolic event, triggering concerns about the same in the coming days. The Government has been amending the laws and working for the cause of corporates, doing nothing in favour of labourers.”

“The number of permanent staff is dwindling while there is a rise in the number of temporary employees. Can we call this as development? The recent farmers chalo in Delhi is one of the best movements of the century, but the PM has failed to address the demands of farmers till date. While there is a rise in the assets of industrialists like Ambani and Adani, so also the number of people suffering from poverty. Lakhs of small businesses shut doors due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and we should understand the plight of labourers who were working there,” said Sheshadri.