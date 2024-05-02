No KCET again
No KCET again

May 2, 2024

Out-of-syllabus questions won’t be considered during evaluation, says Higher Education Dept.

Bengaluru: The State Government has clarified that Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will not be conducted again and out-of-syllabus questions given in the recently conducted KCET will not be considered for evaluation.

In a press release, M.S. Srikar, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department, has further clarified by stating that “A total of 50-mark questions including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology were framed from out-of-syllabus. Amid all these confusions, the results will be announced in May (likely on May 20) as per schedule.”

During evaluation, 9 marks of Physics, 15 each of Chemistry and Maths and 11 of Biology won’t be considered. A total of 190 marks will be considered against 240 from 4 subjects. There is no need for students and parents to panic. Rankings will be allotted on the basis of the marks scored by the students, along with 50% marks scored in II PU exams. Acting on the Expert Committee report, the State Government has decided to restore faith in Karnataka Examination Authority and CET, added the release.

