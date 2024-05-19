61,000 property owners yet to take Property Cards

May 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The property survey under the Urban Property Ownership Record (UPOR) has been completed, with the Department of Land Records accounting for over 3,27,000 properties in Mysuru city and the surrounding 42 villages as per the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), also known as the Master Plan.

Of the properties surveyed, draft documents for 1,66,000 properties are ready and 61,900 property owners are yet to collect their UPOR Property Cards. Property Cards have been issued to 104,100 property owners.

Similar to RTC for rural properties, UPOR serves as ownership records for properties in urban areas. It includes various details such as the shape and area of property, as well as any encumbrances like bank loans.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Regional Joint Director of Land Records, Mysuru Division, Prasad V. Kulkarni said that the Department has undertaken the property survey in line with the aims and objectives of the UPOR. “Considering 61,900 property owners yet to collect their UPOR Property Cards, we appeal to the property owners to visit the Project Office, City Survey (UPOR) at Nazarbad to collect their property documents,” he said.

ETS, DGPS technologies

The office has undertaken the digitisation of all data concerning urban property ownership, including vacant plots, houses, commercial complexes, apartments, and other urban properties. This digitisation process has utilised advanced technologies such as Electronic Total Station (ETS) and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS).

The key benefits of Property Cards include: Banks can be certain that the property belongs to the buyer, facilitating the sanctioning of loans, Courts can more efficiently dispose of property-related cases and City and Municipality Corporations will have a comprehensive database. Property Cards will include exact GPS coordinates of each property, helping owners locate the boundaries of their property on the ground even after hundreds of years.

Prevents property fraud

UPOR is a landmark project in Karnataka to create digitised, geo-referenced and unique identity records for property in urban areas, and issue Property Cards to owners. The objective is to prevent cheating in land deals and protect lands including those owned by the Government from fraudsters.

“It is a comprehensive survey of the properties, digitising the data and creating records embedded with spatial details based on GIS survey, land mapping, recording the mutation if any besides mentioning ownership details, Prasad added.

In the Property Cards, every property will have correct information about the land and a Record of Rights. The information about the owner, the dimensions of the property, the directions of the property and other accurate details will be provided.

“Once the property owner applies for UPOR Property Cards, a draft copy will be issued after the thumb impression of the owner is taken. The final Property Card will be issued after two weeks,” Prasad said.

Apply for Property Cards

Project Office, City Survey (UPOR), at Nazarbad in Mysuru, has urged property owners to submit their Aadhaar Cards and property documents, including rights of use, title deeds, EC documentation details, location, and measurements, to obtain the Property Cards. Obtaining this record helps prevent illegal occupation in the absence of the property owner and minimises the possibility of disputes after registration. For further information, property owners can contact Mob: 74110-88231 or 96324-62492.