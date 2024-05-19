Youth killed as bike hits road divider

May 19, 2024

Accident between Dattagalli KEB Junction and Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle at 4.30 am

Mysore/Mysuru: A fatal accident occurred in the wee hours of today when a two-wheeler rider collided with the road divider between Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle and KEB Junction at Dattagalli.

The rider, identified as Rakshit (26), son of Shivappa and a resident of T.K. Layout, was killed on the spot. He was employed at a private firm. The pillion rider, Tejas, son of Shivakumar and a resident of Chamundipuram, sustained a leg fracture in the accident and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

At around 4.30 am, Rakshit and Tejas were riding their KTM bike (KA-55-W-5487), with Rakshit riding. Near Maramma Temple, between Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle and KEB Junction in Dattagalli, Rakshit reportedly lost control of the speeding bike, colliding against the road divider.

The accident’s impact was so severe that both riders, along with the bike, were dragged along for a considerable distance, leaving visible marks on the road. Rakshit sustained severe head injuries upon falling from the bike and tragically passed away. Tejas suffered a leg fracture.

Upon reaching the scene, KR Traffic Police conducted a mahazar, registered a case and shifted Rakshit’s body to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem. Tejas was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Following the post-mortem examination, Rakshit’s body was released to his family members.

KR Traffic Police are currently investigating the incident.