1.3 lakh property owners yet to take Property Cards

February 2, 2023

SVAMITVA and resurvey with drones to begin in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu

Mysore/Mysuru: The property survey under Urban Property Ownership Record (UPOR) has been completed and the Department of Land Records has accounted for over 4.5 lakh properties in Mysuru city and the surrounding 42 villages as per the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), also known as the Master Plan.

Of the properties surveyed, nearly 1,30,000 property owners are yet to take their UPOR Property Cards. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Regional Joint Director, of Land Records, Mysuru Division Prasad V. Kulkarni said that the Department has completed the survey task as per the UPOR aims and objectives.

“The Property Cards are issued only for properties that come under the Mysuru urban areas. Till Feb. 1, within Mysuru city, we have surveyed 3,25,773 properties and have collected 2,21,612 documents from the residents. Over 1,30,000 property owners are yet to take their final Property Cards,” he said.

UPOR is a landmark project in Karnataka to create digitised, geo-referenced and unique identity records for property in urban areas and issue Property Cards to owners. It was launched in 2014 in Mysuru, Shivamogga and Mangaluru on a pilot basis. The objective is to prevent cheating in land deals and protect Government land from fraudsters.

Under the project, properties in Mysuru city and the surrounding 42 villages that are attached to the city areas have been surveyed and the properties include not only private but also Government properties, Prasad informed.

“It is a comprehensive survey of the properties, digitising the data and creating records embedded with spatial details based on GIS survey, land mapping, recording the mutation if any besides mentioning ownership details, he added.

Ownership records

“Similar to RTC for rural properties, UPOR is ownership records for properties in urban areas. UPOR consists of various other details such as shape and the area of property and various encumbrances on the property like bank loans etc.

Under this project, every property will have correct information about the land and Record of Rights. The information about the owner, dimensions of the property, the directions of the property and other accurate details will be provided.

The key benefits of Property Cards are banks will be certain that the property belongs to buyer and can sanction loans, Courts can dispose of property-related cases, City and Municipality Corporations will have comprehensive database and the Property Card will also have exact GPS coordinates of each property, helping owner find out corners of his property on the ground even after hundreds of years.

SVAMITVA and resurvey tasks

The Department of Land Records is embarking on another ambitious project in Mysuru rural areas, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagalur from February — SVAMITVA (Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) and resurvey.

“SVAMITVA scheme is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing Record of Rights to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards (Property Cards/Title Deeds) to the property owners,” Prasad explained.

The scheme covers many aspects like facilitating monetisation of properties and enabling bank loan, reducing property related disputes, comprehensive village level planning and would be the stepping-stone towards achieving Gram Swaraj in true sense, he added.

The team that will be carrying out the above tasks are Deputy Director and UPOR Project Officer E. Gopalaiah, Superintendent of Land Records Department M.V. Nagesh and Deputy Director of Land Records Seemanthini. Their office will be located at the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road.

For details of obtaining UPOR application and final certificate, one can visit the website https://rdservices.karnataka.gov.in/upor_citizen. One can also personally visit the UPOR Office near the Government Guest House in Nazarbad, Mysuru.