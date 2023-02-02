Four lakh properties surveyed in Mysuru 

February 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The survey of all the four lakh properties in Mysuru has been completed and Property Cards are being distributed to the house owners. But over 40 percent of the property owners are yet to receive their cards, said M.V. Nagesh, Superintendent (Executive), Office of Land Records Department.

He was speaking on the topic ‘Land Records in Karnataka’ at an interaction organised by National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Mysuru, at Hotel Southern Star on Jan. 31. “UPOR (Urban Property Ownership Record) was introduced in Mysuru city way back in 2010 to digitise the property records along with Mangaluru and Shivamogga.

“Though the Department of Land Records has completed the survey of all properties in Mysuru and have readied the Property Cards, there is a lack of enthusiasm among owners to procure the cards and 30 to 40 percent of property owners have not taken the cards,” he added.

Property documents have been handed over to the owners during the survey and they can produce the documents to obtain the Property Cards at the Department of Land Records near new DC Office, he said.

NAREDCO Mysuru President T.G. Adisheshan Gowda said the interaction has been organised to educate the stakeholders of real estate for ease of business and to spread awareness on land records and technicalities involved. NAREDCO Mysuru Unit Chairman N. Divyesh, office-bearers V.C. Ravikumar, S. Phaniraj, G.K. Sudhindra, Ullas and others were present.