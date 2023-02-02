Kodagu woman rescued from Kuwait returns to village
Kodagu woman rescued from Kuwait returns to village

February 2, 2023

Siddapur: The Kodagu woman, who was rescued from Kuwait following the intervention of Kodagu District Administration and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), arrived at her home last evening after her nightmarish experience on a foreign soil.

After reaching Chennai Airport, Parvathi, came to her home at Karadigodu near Siddapur. Emotional after meeting her mother and family members, Parvathi told reporters that she would be grateful to the District Administration and the MEA for rescuing her.

“I do not have a house to call it my own and did not have a job to take care of the needs of my mother and two children. I migrated to Kerala in search of a job and worked as a house maid. I was lured to Kuwait by the agent who promised me a handsome salary with which I hoped to build a small house in Karadigodu,” Parvathi said.

Narrating her ordeal in Kuwait, she said that she was harassed and tortured and had to face mental and physical trauma. “I did not know anyone there and moreover the land, language and people were unfamiliar. My passport was seized and I was illegally detained in a room. Fortunately, I had my mobile phone and I explained my plight to my mother, who complained to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.C. Satish,” she said.

She said that the District Administration acted swiftly without any delay. “I will be indebted to the DC and all the officers who helped me come back to my home and family,” she added.

As a word of caution, Parvathi advised women not to fall prey to the evil designs of agents who lure women to go to foreign countries after promising good jobs.    

