Kidnap and robbery case: Three accused arrested en route to Goa

May 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: VV Puram Police have arrested three miscreants, who had waylaid a youth near Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), forcibly took him in his car and robbed him of his gold chains and cash in the wee hours of last Sunday. The three accused were arrested on Mysuru-Goa route on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Akhilesh and Nandeesh, both residents of Chamundeshwari Nagar near Belavadi and Rahul, a resident of Kamanakerehundi village. The Police have also seized the two-wheeler used for the crime.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Chirag Jain of Siddarthanagar, was proceeding to the CFTRI side entrance of City Railway Station at about 2.30 am to pick his parents who had come from Rajasthan, when the three accused, who came on a scooter, waylaid him, took him forcibly in his own car to a deserted place in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, where they robbed him of his two gold chains weighing 38 grams and Rs. 2,000 cash. The accused had also got Rs. 80,000 transferred to a Bank account through PhonePe, before fleeing from the spot at about 5.50 am.

Based on the complaint from the victim, VV Puram Inspector Vivekananda, who had registered a case, visited the crime spot along with the victim and collected information. The Cops had also collected footages of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, which helped them in arresting the accused.

The three accused, after robbing Chirag of his gold and cash, had boarded a bus to Goa and had reached Harihara before being arrested by VV Puram Police. The Cops have recovered the gold chains and a part of the money they had robbed. The accused were produced before a Court which remanded them to judicial custody.

Accused Akhilesh, Rahul and Nandeesh, who are between 20 and 23 years of age, had completed their Diploma courses and were jobless. They had attended a party in a house at Nazarbad where they had consumed liquor.

They were returning from the party, when they saw Chirag driving alone in the car, waylaid him and robbed him. The accused are said to have confessed of robbing Chirag for money.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and NR Sub-Division ACP Sudhakar guided VV Puram Inspector Vivekananda, Sub-Inspectors K.K. Mohan and Prabhuraj and staff Prasanna, Eranna, Umesh, Ravigowda, Lingarajappa, Anil, Ramesh and others in the nabbing and recovery operation.