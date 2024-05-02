Ambulance gutted at Hebbal

May 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A private ambulance caught fire and was completely gutted at the traffic signal light circle in front of Bharat Cancer Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The ambulance (KA-48-1315) belonged to one Jeevan Pinto of Virajpet, who had brought the vehicle to Mysuru for servicing. When Pinto was proceeding on the Ring Road after taking the vehicle from service, he was waiting at the signal at about 6.50 pm, when he heard a loud sound.

When Pinto and others got down from the vehicle, they saw fire. Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Hebbal Fire Station, who rushed to the spot, managed to extinguish the fire. But the ambulance was gutted by then. It is learnt that leakage of oxygen from the cylinder in the ambulance may have triggered the fire, but the exact cause will be known only after conducting investigation. Hebbal Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.