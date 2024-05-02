IPL cricket betting: Civil Engineer steals two-wheelers after suffering loss

May 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Kuvempunagar Police have arrested a Civil Engineer on charges of stealing two-wheelers and have recovered a scooter and a bike worth Rs. 1.20 lakh from him. The Civil Engineer took to lifting vehicles after suffering loss in IPL cricket betting.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Keshava, a resident of Gendekoppal village in Mandya district.

Keshava, who was addicted to cricket betting, had indulged in the same since three years and this year during the ongoing IPL Cricket Tournament, he had suffered a loss of Rs. 3 lakh. As the money lenders were demanding him to return their money, he took to stealing two-wheelers to repay the money lenders. Keshava was caught by Kuvempunagar Police in a two-wheeler lifting case and the Police have recovered a scooter and a bike from him as of now.

There are eight vehicle lifting cases registered against him at various Police Stations and the vehicle owners had registered complaints in this regard.

Kuvempunagar Police, who saw Keshava pushing a two-wheeler, stopped him and questioned during which the Cops came to know that it was a stolen bike and he was taking the bike to pawn it. The Police, who arrested Keshava, registered a case and are investigating, according to Police sources.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and KR Sub-Division ACP Rameshkumar, guided Kuvempunagar Inspector Yogesh, Sub-Inspector Gopal and staff Manjunath, Anand, Hazarath Ali, Suresh and Nagesh in the nabbing and recovery operation.