Results of SSLC examination likely on May 8

May 2, 2024

Bengaluru: The results of SSLC examination is likely to be announced on May 8. The officials from Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) said that evaluation work had been completed and they were planning to announce the results on May 8.

A total of 8,69,968 students had registered for SSLC exam across the State. This year, the Board had taken several innovative measures to avoid malpractice like wall-faced seating arrangements for students and webcasting of examination hall.