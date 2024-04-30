Kidnap and Robbery

April 30, 2024

VV Puram Police take three into custody

Miscreants waylay car near Vani Vilas Water Works when youth was on his way to pick his father from Railway Station

Mysore/Mysuru: VV Puram Police have taken three persons into custody on charges of waylaying a 23-year-old youth, kidnapping him and robbing him of his valuables in the wee hours of Sunday.

The youth was on his way to City Railway Station to pick up his father when the incident took place near Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), close to the entry point of the Railway Station near CFTRI Gate on KRS road.

The youth, who was abducted and robbed, is Chirag Jain, a resident of Siddarthanagar in city.

At about 2.30 am on Sunday, Chirag’s father Ramesh Chand arrived from Rajasthan to City Railway Station. Before the train could arrive at the Station, Ramesh called his son Chirag and asked him to come to the Railway Station entry gate in front of CFTRI and pick him up.

Chirag, who left his house in his Hyundai i10 car (KA-51-P-6075), moved ahead of the Railway Station gate and on realising it, he was taking a U turn near VVWW, when three persons, who came on a scooter, waylaid him and abused him of driving rashly.

When Chirag came out of the car to confront them, one of the accused sat on the driver’s seat while the other two pushed Chirag into the front seat of car next to the driver’s seat. While one of the accused drove the car, the other two followed the car in their scooter. When the car stopped near Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, the accused forcibly took two gold chains weighing 38 grams, mobile phone and Rs. 2,000 cash from Chirag.

They then collected the passwords of Chirag’s mobile phone and PhonePe account, got Rs. 80,000 transferred to a bank account. They then left Chirag and his car at the spot and sped away on scooter at 5.50 am.

Chirag, who reached his house, informed about the incident to his father Ramesh, who in turn lodged a complaint at Devaraja Police Station. As the crime had taken place in the jurisdiction of VV Puram Police, Devaraja Police informed VV Puram Police.

VV Puram Inspector Vivekananda and staff, who swung into action, reached the crime spot along with victim Chirag, conducted spot mahazar and collected information. Speeding up their investigation, VV Puram Police, obtained clues of the accused, came to know that they were between 20 and 23 years of age and residents of Chamundeshwari Layout in Belawadi in Mysuru.

Police have taken three persons into custody for questioning, besides seizing the scooter used for the crime. VV Puram Police are likely to arrest the three accused by this evening.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and NR Sub-Division ACP Sudhakar are guiding VV Puram Inspector Vivekananda, Sub-Inspector Prabhuraju and staff Prasanna, Eranna, Umesh, Ravi Gowda, Lingarajappa, Anil, Ramesh and others in the investigation.