Steals in Mysuru surrenders in Bengaluru!

April 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A habitual offender from Bengaluru, who had burgled a house near Hasu-Karu Park in Gokulam on Apr. 2 in broad daylight, has surrendered at Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru, fearing arrest.

On Apr. 2, Yogesh, an employee of a quarry and a resident of Gokulam, near Hasu-Karu Park, had locked his house and had gone to his sister’s house in Yelwal.

The unnamed accused, who came on a scooter, knocked on the door of Yogesh’s house. As no one answered, the accused, who got confirmed that there was no one inside, broke into the house at about 2.15 pm and decamped with 650 grams gold ornaments and Rs. 2 lakh cash which was kept in the almirah.

When Yogesh returned, he found the front door forcibly opened and on inspecting the house he found the gold ornaments and cash missing. He later lodged a complaint at VV Puram Police Station.

VV Puram Inspector Vivekananda and staff, who reached the house, conducted mahazar, registered a case and collected footages from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime spot.

The Police, who checked the CCTV footages, found the accused moving on a scooter and collected the details of the scooter owner based on the registration number plate.

VV Puram Police, who traced the address to Udayagiri, questioned the scooter owner, who told the Police that his friend had taken his scooter and provided information about his friend.

Meanwhile, the accused burglar, who came to know that the Police were behind him, surrendered before Basaveshwara Nagar Police in Bengaluru and revealed about the burglary he had committed in Mysuru. Based on the information provided by the accused, Basaveshwara Nagar Police have recovered about 300 grams gold ornaments.

Police later produced the accused before a Bengaluru Court yesterday and the Court remanded the accused to Police custody for further questioning.

Meanwhile, VV Puram Police are preparing to take the accused into their custody for further investigation.