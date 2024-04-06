Taxis in Mysuru get expensive

April 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after the Karnataka government hiked fares for city taxis and vehicles operating under aggregators like Ola and Uber, categorising them into three classes based on vehicle cost, the Mysuru Travels Association (MTA) has announced an increase in the per-day outstation kilometre limit from the existing 250 kms to 300 kms.

With over 400 travel agencies and operators in Mysuru, collectively owning over 2,000 vehicles of all categories, this hike benefits a significant portion of city’s transportation sector and passes on the burden to end-user.

The revised limit came into effect from Apr. 1, impacting the fares of all vehicle categories. MTA stated in a press release that 300-km limit per day for outstation destinations was already enforced in other districts.

Under the new rates for city use, a 4-hour/40-km package in a basic car will be priced at Rs. 1,000, while an 8-hour/80-km package will cost Rs. 1,600. Additional kilometres will be charged at Rs. 11 per kilometre. Rates for other vehicles, including luxury cars, sedans and tempo travellers, range from Rs. 1,500 for 40 kilometres to Rs. 4,500 for 80 kilometres. Extra kilometres will incur charges ranging from Rs. 13 to Rs. 20.

For outstation use, minimum kilometre limit is set at 300. The non-AC fare per kilometre in a basic car will be Rs. 10, while AC fare will be Rs. 11 per kilometre. Similarly, rates for other sedans and SUVs will range from Rs. 13 per kilometre to Rs. 18.50 per kilometre.

Non-AC buses carrying 35 tourists will be charged at Rs. 45 per kilometre, while AC buses will cost Rs. 50 per kilometre. Non-AC buses carrying 50 tourists will be charged at Rs. 52 per kilometre, whereas AC buses will cost Rs. 57 per kilometre.

For long-distance and outstation travel, the driver ‘bata’ (applicable to all vehicles, regardless of size) will range from a minimum of Rs. 300 to Rs. 800 per day, with an additional charge for extra driver ‘bata’ before 6 am and after 10 pm. Furthermore, parking fees, toll charges and taxes will be additional costs and are not included in the revised fares.

MTA President J.P. Urs highlighted a severe scarcity of drivers, coupled with substantially increased EMIs for vehicles, as reasons for the fare hike.

“These days, the maintenance cost of vehicles has risen, making it difficult to operate under such circumstances,” added C.A. Jayakumar, the immediate past President of MTA.