Vintage car, tonga rally in city to attract voters

April 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Introducing yet another innovative initiative aimed at boosting voter turnout like in the last Assembly elections in 2023, the Mysuru District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee organised a vintage car rally in the city centre to mobilise urban voters to the polling stations.

The rally unfolded as a captivating spectacle, featuring over eight classic automobiles from bygone eras owned by M. Gopinath Shenoy of MGS Vintages, alongside more than 15 tongas. Serving as a vibrant platform to amplify voter awareness, the event was organised in collaboration with the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Zilla Panchayat and MGS Vintages.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also the District Electoral Officer, flagged off the rally in front of the Town Hall. The procession of vehicles enthralled onlookers in the Central Business District for over 45 minutes.

Accompanied by other officials, including ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, SP Seema Latkar and MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, the DC rode in the cars and tongas, drawing curious looks from commuters and bystanders alike. Gopinath Shenoy’s family members were present.

Before the rally commenced, the cars were transported from the European-style bungalow owned by Gopinath Shenoy, located near Kurubarahalli Circle on Lalitha Mahal Palace Road, to the Town Hall.

The rally traversed through prominent landmarks, including Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Railway Station Road and Dasappa Circle, and eventually turned towards K.R. Circle at Government Ayurveda College Circle en route to the Town Hall.

Collective responsibility to vote

Flagging off the rally, Dr. Rajendra emphasised the enduring significance of this election, which boasts a history spanning 70 to 75 years. He stressed that with each iteration, the election’s impact and importance only continue to magnify. “Every citizen serves as a guardian of democracy and elections. It’s our collective responsibility to approach this process with heightened vigilance,” he asserted.

He urged every voter to actively partake in the election festivities to bolster voter turnout, highlighting the pivotal role each voter plays as an asset to the nation and its democratic framework. “Voters must remain steadfast in avoiding any malpractices and should actively promote ethical voting practices,” he noted.

Citing the voter turnout statistics from the 2018 election, where only about 70 percent of voters in Mysuru cast their votes, Dr. Rajendra outlined various initiatives undertaken by the District Administration and the District SVEEP Committee to enhance voter participation.

Bike rally on Apr. 8

These include unique programmes like flash mobs, rally series and apartment drives specifically tailored to attract voters and youth in urban areas. Additionally, he announced a forthcoming bike rally scheduled for April 8, starting from the Kalamandira premises on Hunsur road. Recognising the challenge of illiteracy and lack of awareness about the importance of voting among certain segments of the population, Dr. Rajendra highlighted the efforts of the SVEEP Committee in organising awareness programmes.

He reiterated the critical need for everyone to comprehend the significance of voting and fulfil their civic duty responsibly.

MCC Superintending Engineer Sindhu, Executive Engineer Nagaraju, Environment Engineers Maithri, Mrithyunjaya, Sridevi and Chinmai, DCP (Law and Order M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic S. Jahnavi and other officials were present during the rally.