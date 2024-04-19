Postal ballot voting commences in city

April 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 3-day postal ballot voting for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency involving poll staff and other electors on essential service duty, who are unable to exercise their franchise on Apr. 26, began at the Postal Ballot Centre set up in the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur road in Siddarthanagar here this morning.

Postal ballot is a system of voting in which electors send their votes by post when they cannot be present at their polling station. In Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency, there are 915 such voters. Service voters, absentee voters, electors on poll duty and electors under preventive detention can exercise their franchise through this method.

The lone polling centre has been set up at Room No. 10 in the ground floor of the DC Office. This polling centre will be open between 9 am and 5 pm from Apr. 19 to 21, during which the electors can exercise their franchise.

The poll duty staff, other than those belonging to Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, that are going to the polls on May 7, can exercise their franchise at the Postal Ballot Centre set up in their respective districts, according to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer.

Meanwhile, the home voting facility for elderly voters aged over 85 years and for Persons with Disability (PwD) which commence from Apr. 13 and concluded on Apr. 17, saw over 96 percent polling in Mysuru district involving three Lok Sabha Constituencies — Mysuru-Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya.

Out of the 11 Assembly segments in the district, six Assembly segments (Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur and Periyapatna) come under Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, one under Mandya (K.R. Nagar) and the remaining 4 (Varuna, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur) under Chamarajanagar LS Constituencies.

As many as 1,819 out of the 1,881 elderly voters exercised their franchise in the home voting that took place from Apr. 13 to 17 in the district, thus recording a poll percentage of 96.7.

In respect of PwD, the district saw 574 out of the 587 physically challenged voters exercising their franchise, thus recording a poll percentage of 97.79.