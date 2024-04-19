Party worker killed by speeding car: Ban orders to prevent untoward incidents in four Kodagu villages

April 19, 2024

Siddapur (Kodagu): Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja has imposed ban orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC in Siddapur, Valnur, Arekadu, Nelliahudikeri and surrounding areas in Kushalnagar Taluk with immediate effect from 10 am to 10 pm today to prevent any untoward incident following the death of a BJP worker during his election campaign.

Ramappa (60) was killed while Chandra Raj and Rathish sustained serious injuries when a car (KA-02-Z-7347) rammed into them while they were on their way for campaigning at Valnur village last evening. The car sped away after hitting them and the two injured persons have been admitted to Madikeri District Hospital.

Yesterday evening, Ramappa, Chandra Raj, Rathish and others were conducting a door-to-door campaign for BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at Valnur village when a speeding car rammed into them and sped away.

BJP District General Secretary V.K. Lokesh, who was travelling on the same road when the incident occurred, transported the critically injured Ramappa and the other two injured persons to a hospital in Siddapur, where Ramappa succumbed to his injuries. Chandra Raj and Rathish were provided first-aid and were later admitted to Madikeri District Hospital.

Villagers, who caught Arshad, the driver of the car near Chiklihole, handed him over to the Police. Siddapur Police, who have registered a case, are currently investigating the incident.

Alleging that the accident was intentional, BJP District General Secretary Lokesh has demanded a thorough probe and the arrest of those responsible. He said that there were more occupants in the car and demanded the Police to arrest all of them.

Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, along with Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, visited Siddapur Hospital to offer condolences to the family members of the deceased. They instructed the Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation and apprehend all the individuals involved in the accident.

In response to the incident, BJP and Sangh Parivar activists held a protest in Siddapur, condemning the incident and demanding the arrest of all those responsible. Even BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar participated in the protest today. Police conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene and deployed additional police forces as a precautionary measure.