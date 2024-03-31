Preparing for LS poll: DG&IGP interacts with officers of five districts

March 31, 2024

Cautions against showing favouritism towards politicians or their followers

Mysore/Mysuru: Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan led a crucial meeting at the City Police Commissioner’s Office yesterday, in collaboration with top Police officials from the Southern Range and the Mysuru City Commissionerate, to discuss preparations for the upcoming LS elections.

Alok Mohan’s arrival at the Commissioner’s Office at 11.30 am was marked by a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Following the formalities, the DG&IGP delved into the main agenda of the meeting, engaging with Southern Range Officers representing Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Amit Singh.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Mandya SP N. Yathish, Chamarajanagar SP Padmini Sahu, Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan, Hassan SP M.S. Mohammad Sujeetha, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, DCP (CAR) A. Maruti, Mounted Police Commandant Shailendra, ACPs Gajendra Prasad (Vijayanagar), Shanthamallappa (Devaraja), Sudhakar (Narasimharaja), Ramesh Kumar (Krishnaraja) and Sandesh Kumar (CCB) and other officers were present.

During the meeting, the DG&IGP emphasised the paramount importance of maintaining law and order and adhering to the Model Code of Conduct as campaigning for the upcoming elections gains momentum with the selection of candidates by political parties.

Alok Mohan instructed his staff to ensure peace during all public interactions involving candidates and the public. He stressed the need for a visible Police presence to deter any unlawful activities, especially those of a communally sensitive or anti-national nature.

In light of potential incidents, Alok Mohan urged Officers to avoid procedural lapses and underscored the importance of addressing even minor complaints promptly to prevent escalation. He directed senior district-level officers to personally visit and stay in all Taluk headquarters under their supervision to ensure proper law and order maintenance.

Paramilitary forces

The DG&IGP underscored the need for special attention to communally sensitive areas, instructing his team to utilise paramilitary forces already stationed at district headquarters. Additionally, any additional requirements for forces should be promptly communicated to the State Police headquarters in Bengaluru to facilitate the dispatch of additional forces if necessary.

Instructing senior officers to issue orders to staff, Alok Mohan stressed the importance of maintaining a full workforce during the election period, prohibiting unplanned leaves except in cases of emergencies.

He cautioned against showing favouritism towards politicians or their followers, regardless of which political party holds power.

Alok Mohan also asked the SPs to exchange lists of wanted criminals and discussions centred on identifying and apprehending the liquor and drug mafia, with a firm resolve to take decisive action. They were asked to implement rigorous border controls in districts adjoining other States, ensuring an ample number of checkpoints to check vehicles for contraband and the flow of illegal cash and weaponry.

Alok Mohan visits Police Health Centre

Following the meeting, DG&IGP Alok Mohan visited the Police Health Centre, designed to cater to the healthcare needs of Policemen, at Jalapuri. He engaged in discussions with Dr. Venkatesh Babu, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the unit, to understand the facility’s operations. Subsequently, Alok Mohan proceeded to inspect a check-post situated on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, assessing the arrangements and personnel deployed. At around 4.45 pm, he departed for Bengaluru.