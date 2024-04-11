‘Balaraj will emerge victorious from Chamarajanagar LS seat’

April 11, 2024

Nanjangud: Chamarajanagar BJP candidate S. Balaraj is certain to emerge victorious in ensuing Lok Sabha polls, said State BJP Election In-charge Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, here on Monday.

Speaking to the media persons after visiting Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, Agarwal said that he had held a meeting with party leaders of all eight Assembly segments and collected reports hinting at Balaraj’s victory from Chamarajanagar (SC Reserved) Lok Sabha Constituency.

“We will not only win the Chamarajanagar LS seat but all NDA candidates will emerge victorious in all 28 LS seats. Moreover, people of Chamarajanagar are familiar with the character of the Congress candidate and his abilities. This apart, people are also facing the brunt of money and muscle power. When such is the situation, how can such a person emerge victorious?” he questioned.

Stating that Bangalore Rural Congress candidate D.K. Suresh, who was the only Congress candidate to win during the 2019 LS polls, would lose in the ensuing polls, Agarwal questioned the increase of wealth of Suresh up to Rs. 532 crore compared to previous elections.

“Our candidate Dr. C.N. Manjunath doesn’t have money to fight the election but has the support of the people. People are volunteering to donate funds to Dr. Manjunath,” he said and added that Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad is an active member of BJP and would remain in the party.

“Chamarajanagar BJP candidate has the blessings and support of Prasad,” said Agarwal.

District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former MLA B. Harshavardhan and others were present.