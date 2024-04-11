MUDA Chairman Marigowda campaigns for M. Lakshmana

April 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda, who had taken ill recently, has hit the campaign trail in support of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency’s Congress candidate M. Lakshmana.

He along with District Rural Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and other leaders visited Ramakrishnangar and Dattagalli.

During his campaign, Marigowda took a dig at the BJP-led Central Government stating that the BJP had only misled the people promising Rs. 15 lakh to be deposited into their accounts and creating two crore jobs, while the Congress party had delivered its promises by implementing all five Guarantee Schemes.

Highlighting the promises made in Congresss manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Marigowda said on returning to power at the Centre, Congress would provide Rs. 1 lakh to women heads of the families along with five Nyays and 24 guarantee programmes.

Urging people not to fall prey to BJP’s false promises, Marigowda said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, apart from fulfilling the pre-poll promises, had also developed Mysuru during his previous term by constructing eight hospitals, Maharani’s College new building and hostel and concrete roads apart from implementing 24×7 water supply project in Mysuru city.

Former Mysuru ZP President B.M. Ramu, former Mayor T.B. Chikkanna, Block Congress Presidents and others were present.