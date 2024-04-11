Lok Sabha Polls – 2024: Congress’ Sunil Bose seeks people’s support
April 11, 2024

T. Narasipur: With just a few days left for the Lok Sabha polls on Apr. 26, the candidates are leaving no stone unturned to garner support of the people.

Sunil Bose, Congress candidate from Chamarajanagar (SC Reserved) LS seat, who has been touring the Constituency extensively, held a campaign meeting at T. Narasipur Assembly segment, which is currently represented by his father Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-charge Minister.

During his meetings at T. Doddapura, Hemmige and Talakadu Gram Panchayats limits, Sunil Bose requested the voters to support him in the ensuing polls like they had supported his father during Assembly  polls last year.

“I was keen to contest from T. Narasipur Assembly Constituency for the past three elections. Unfortunately, I was not given the ticket. However, this time, with a lot of faith, the Party High Command including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have given me the ticket to contest from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency which has to be retained,” he said.

Bose also asked the people to cast their franchise in his favour to pave way for further development of the Constituency. Later, he urged party workers to ensure that information on the implementation of five Guarantees reach every single voter of the Constituency which would benefit the party in the  upcoming polls.

Block Congress President M.D. Basavaraju, former President T.H. Manjunath, Hemmige Dairy President Sheshadri, Secretary Somanna and others took part in the campaign.

