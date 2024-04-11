Joy, then Agony !

April 11, 2024

PU student’s result showed 536 marks out of 600 at 11.38 am; drops to 483 at 7.48 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: A Second PUC student from the city is facing a harrowing situation as the results published online yesterday displayed a significant variance in marks during two different instances of checking.

Initially, at 11.38 am, the student had attained 536 marks out of 600. However, upon revisiting the results at 7.48 pm, the displayed marks plummeted to 483 out of 600, marking a stark reduction of 53 marks.

Pruthvinath Kamsali, bearing registration number 20249609063, a student of Marimallapa’s PU College in the city, diligently prepared for this year’s exams.

His joy knew no bounds yesterday morning upon discovering that he had achieved a commendable score of 536 marks out of 600.

He is the son of K. Appaji, a businessman residing in Hebbal Second Stage and Madhavilatha, Principal of Sumukha College in Hebbal.

The family had travelled to Sira in Tumakuru for an event yesterday and returned to Mysuru in the evening.

“When my son first checked the results yesterday, he had secured 89.3 percent, and we were all overjoyed. We shared the good news with our family and friends circle, even reaching out to relatives in the US to inform them about my son’s accomplishment. However, when I checked the results at 7:48 pm, it displayed that Pruthvinath had obtained 483 out of 600 (80.5 percent),” Appaji told Star of Mysore.

Presenting screenshots of Pruthvinath’s results published at 11.30 am and subsequently altered, Appaji asserted that 53 marks were deducted, with modifications apparent across all subjects.

“The PU Board offers no avenue for communication and we are unsure whom to seek assistance from. Upon realising the reduction in his marks, my son fell into a state of depression. We have already informed his friends and family that he secured 89.3 percent. Who should be held accountable for this chaos?” Appaji questioned.

“I agree that a discrepancy of one or two marks is commonplace. However, in this instance, a difference of 53 marks across all subjects, with all marks being altered, is unacceptable. How can the PU Board display such irresponsibility by modifying marks after the results have been declared? My family endured a sleepless night yesterday as we continuously checked the results every 30 minutes. Both my wife and I are staying close to our son and are counselling him. What if he resorts to harming himself?” he questioned.