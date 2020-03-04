II PUC: 35,004 students write exam in district

March 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Second PUC examinations began this morning amidst unprecedented security measures by the Pre-University Education Department.

In Mysuru District, a total of 35,004 students (17,266 boys and 17,738 girls including 81 specially-abled students) wrote the exam at 26 centres. A total of 9,792 students from Arts stream, 11,650 from Science stream and 13,562 from Commerce stream have registered for the exam.

Today, exams were held for History, Physics and Basic Maths while tomorrow will be Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French. The exams will end on Mar. 23 (English).

Vehicles carrying question papers left the District Treasury to reach the centres at 10 am as exams started at 10.15 am. The exam will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. The authorities had notified six routes in city for on-time delivery of question papers.

The District Administration has formed 10 teams (six teams for six taluks and four teams for Mysuru city) each comprising Tahsildars, Education Officers and Principals to distribute question papers. Each team has also been provided with gunmen to ensure the question papers reach safely.

The Department of Pre-University Education has taken all measures for smooth conduct of the exam, leaving no scope for any malpractices. CCTV cameras have been installed in all exam halls. Students as well as Invigilators are barred from carrying cell phones to the exam centres. Photocopy and stationery shops in the vicinity of the exam centres have been ordered to close down.

In view of the exams, the City Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 within 200 mts. radius of exam centres. The prohibitory orders will be in place from 6 am to 6 pm on all the days of the exams.

Students offer pujas

Panchamukhi Ganapathi Temple on Sayyaji Rao Road in city conducted special pujas for students this morning. A large number of parents accompanying the students visited temples.

Members of Arivu organisation and Prajnavantha Nagarika Vedike distributed roses to students at Agrahara Circle and Sadvidya College this morning and wished them good luck.

